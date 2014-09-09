Made Underground: Episode 1 – London

From Noisey, Budweiser and record producer Alex Da Kid, our new series Made Underground will follow top British folk musician Jamie N Commons and Brooklyn-based four-piece X Ambassadors as they hit the streets and subways of London, Rio de Janeiro, New York and Philadelphia to find the most talented, unsung geniuses of global music.

In the first episode, the guys head to London’s Southbank where they meet a busker who plays the Chapman Stick, a rare tap bass instrument, and another street musician playing a hand drum on top of a sandcastle on the banks of the River Thames.

They then head to the canals of Homerton, northeast London, where a few Budweiser beers with a busker on a houseboat leads to a surprise musical collaboration on the other side of the Atlantic.

Next up: New York City

