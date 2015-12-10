Madonna Played a Surprise Acoustic Show on the Streets of Paris Last Night

Last night Madonna played an impromptu acoustic show on the streets of Paris following her sell-out concert at the Bercy arena as part of her Rebel Heart tour. After the show, she tweeted that she was heading to the Place de la République in Paris – the site of massed tributes for the victims of the 13 November attacks – for an aftershow appearance.

Performing “Ghosttown”, a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine”, and “Like a Prayer” with her 10-year-old son and guitarist Monte Pittman to a super small crowd, Madonna told onlookers:

“Everybody knows why we’re here … we just want to sing a few songs about peace, just to spread love and joy, and to pay our honour and respect to the people who died almost four weeks ago.”

Pittman later told the AFP news agency: “She wanted to pay tribute, she loves this city.”

Watch “Like a Prayer” below and read our interview with Madonna here.