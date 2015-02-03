Listen to Madonna’s New Tracks Featuring Chance the Rapper, Nas, and Mike Tyson

What a day. First, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney dropped the video for “FourFiveSeconds”. Then, in think-piece news, Young Fathers announced their new album will be called “White Men Are Black Men Too” and Modest Mouse revealed a song titled “God is an Indian and You’re an Asshole”. Rick Rubin spent a minute annotating tracks on Rap Genius; and Drake had a go at reading mean tweets out on Jimmy Kimmel. Tuesday’s made my stomach so queasy I had to spend fifteen minutes sat on the toilet after lunch.

It’s not over yet though. Next up: new music from the once undisputed queen of pop, Madonna.

We’re not entirely sure where the two tracks below have appeared from – they surfaced on a website called directlyrics.com which claims they’re taken from Madonna’s forthcoming record, Rebel Heart. Strangely, the first track features Mike Tyson – a man famous for face tattoos, being in The Hangover and defending pigeons, rather than music – and Chance the Rapper, and it isn’t entirely terrible. The second features Nas.

Listen below…