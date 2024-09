Madporno på Instagram: Kebab og bølgefritter

Vegan Baked Falafels with turmeric by @vitalityandmore Falafel Recipe: 1 1/2 cups raw chickpeas organic soaked for 6 hours 2 onions grated 1/4 cup soaked buckwheat 1 cup filtered water 1 cup fresh herbs – mixture of dill, cilantro/coriander, and parsley 1 tablespoon celtic salt 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground turmeric. Just mix all ingredients through in your food processor so that the chickpeas are crushed and all ingredients are mixed evenly, make little patties and give a good drizzle of olive oil, on some baking paper. Bake in the oven on 180 degrees Celsius for about 30 mins or so turning over to ensure they are cooked. Enjoy with some tahini dressing…this made a total of 18 pieces!! #bestofvegan

