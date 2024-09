With Majid Jordan’s self-titled album creeping around the corner, the Toronto R&B duo is moving full steam ahead to get the word out. As a result, they decided to stop by radio station Hot 97 to talk about their rise to success, “literally living in tents” while producing Drake’s “Hold On We’re Going Home,” and “beef” with Twitter famous Toronto councillor Norm Kelly. In addition to the importance of being a product of a great open minded city. Watch the full interview below.