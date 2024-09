Majid Jordan isn’t going to leave 2015 without another teaser for their upcoming album. The Toronto R&B duo is back with another music video for “Something About You”. Directed by Common Good, we follow Majid on a (literally) trailblazing journey down a Toronto side street set to a sensuous and dark vibes that compliment the slow love ballad. Majid Jordan’s highly anticipated self-titled debut is expected to drop next year.

Byron Yan is a writer based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.