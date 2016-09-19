Major Lazer’s Ladies Dip and Twerk All Over Iceland in the Video for “Cold Water”

Want to make an epic video? Here’s what you need: tickets to Iceland, some drones, and some banging dancers.

OK, so there’s no Bieber, he’s off furrowing his brow elsewhere, but the Major Lazer booty shakers are all up in Iceland’s grill—throwing down to “Cold Water” on mossy expanses last seen in The NeverEnding Story, on glaciers, in front of campfires, in front of waterfalls, on perilous cliff edges… Basically the island’s vast terrain is the character in this video that makes up for the lack of Biebs, or MØ, or Diplo’s flexed guns. Watch below and book either your brukwine classes and/or your flight to Iceland stat.

