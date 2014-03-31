Making Mondays Sexy: Watch Camden Cox’s Video for “Kinda Like”

Why do Mondays exist? Why is it not midnight right now? Why are we not all tangled up in the sheets of some bed, making out with someone till our lips hurt? Those of you who can’t dealing with the start of the week, watch the premiere of ‘s video for “Kinda Like” and let it pull you into a make out netherworld. The rising London-based singer occupies that dimly lit, sexy space inhabited by AlunaGeorge, SBTRKT, BANKS, and Disclosure: a soulful blend of downbeat soul and dubby slo-mo beats .

Snapped up by Little Boots for her roster and produced by 23-year-old tipped newbie Great Skies (check him out), “Kinda Like” is the only song of Camden’s that exists online and thus this is her first ever video—the first glimpse of Camden in action. Here she plays an obsessive femme fatale. Frankly, she can stalk us any day of the week and you’d do well to keep Camden Cox under surveillance too: we’re expecting great things.

“Kinda Like” is out via On Repeat Records on 4.29.

