Makode Linde and Zhala Will Host a Party Filled to the Brim with Surprises

Makode Linde and Zhala



Ease your hangovers with the knowledge that when the party’s over there will always be more parties to come. The next big one to look out for in Stockholm will be hosted by artist Makode Linde (remember that racist cake?) and Sweden’s favourite cosmic pop darling Zhala.

VICE has once again teamed up with Grolsch to celebrate the world of arts in Grolsch Studios. This time, Makode and Zhala will host a floating and interactive performance party featuring ten to 20 other artists, loads of surprises, beer, as well as a superstar live performance by Zhala herself. Did I mention there will be something of a smörgåsbord of surprises? The party will coincide with the release of Zhala’s self-titled debut album, which will be released on Robyn’s label Konichiwa Records on May 25.

Until then, watch the video below in which the party pair tell us about their amazing event in their very own words:


