Mans on Road Took a Break from Being on Road to give us an Interview

Tracks released his bassline anthem “Mans on Road” on YouTube a year ago and became the biggest legend in York. The song, as you may be able to guess, is about a man – a man on road. In the video, Tracks rides his moped around, pulling up at various t-junctions and car parks in Leeds, boasting about how he’s smoking the finest and getting the money he’s owed. He’s also included close-ups of his bun-stash and clips of him riding around some country lanes in the Summer. It’s a very realistic representation of Britian’s young road men – the sort of guys who drive hairdryers, still have pay-as-you-go phones, and keep retail park security guards in a job.

We loved it – the internet loved it too. There was a campaign to get “Mans on Road” to Christmas Number 1, Toddla T tweeted about it, and Perished Records recently decided to do a drum n bass remix (with a free download link and lyric sheet in the YouTube description). But since the initial hype, Tracks turned from a legend into a myth; the type of guy who says he’s on his way but still hasn’t left the house yet, who never replies to your Facebook messages but likes the Snapchat Community pages, someone who no longer exists in real life.

We tried to get hold of him but didn’t hear anything back. We assumed this was because he was busy hustling on road, pulling up outside your local Londis and buying cans of Black Grape KA but, as we found out when he returned our message this week, he’d dropped his phone in the river. We caught up with Tracks to find out if he’s still on road and when we can expect new music.

Noisey: What is the Man on Road saying in 2014?

Tracks: Not a lot. I’m still messing around on Fruity Loops. I’m glad bassline is still about, I’m just gonna make some more songs to get it good. Music videos as well.

Is “Mans On Road” the only official video so far?

Nah have you seen “Man Get Stupid”?

No, I don’t know how I missed that one. Was that the follow-up?

Yeah. Unfortunately I lost my camera though so I can’t make any more videos. I lost my two phones in the river the other day as well.

How did that happen? I got some rubber dinghies from eBay, just cos I was high at night and I thought why not, it was buy one get one free. When I was getting out the dinghy my phones fell out my pocket. It wasn’t good. Why did you have two phones? You know the reason. How would you define ‘on road’? Just picking up the things I need to get. I worked at Pizza Hut so was gonna use the pizza bikes in the video. It’s just about going out and having a good time. Where are you going when you’re on road? I’m usually just leaving. Oh, okay. You’re rapping next to a roundabout and a car park in the video – do you have a favourite type of road? Not really, it’s good getting a bit lost, not knowing where you are. I like doing that and finding your way back. I was lost when I made the video, I didn’t know where I was going, I’m not too good with directions even with my sat-nav. How did you find your way back? I just looked for the York signs. The video was shot in Leeds. What do you like about getting lost? It’s just good, you can go out and have fun when it’s sunny. It was snowing when I made the “Mans On Road” video. I don’t crack a smile either. Cool. Is there any specific part of York roads that you like to hang out on? Just in the town centre really. I can’t really do it anymore though because I’ve got myself a job at B&Q. In the video for “Mans on Road”, you’ve still got a learner plate on your motorbike. Have you passed your test yet? Yeah I’ve taken that all off now, I’ve got a big fat exhaust and some new shock absorbers. You can get 170 quid for things like that. I’ve got a big setup in my bedroom with some big subs as well, we had a rave up the other day mate. Are you still smoking the finest? Yeah man. You’ve also started selling t-shirts. You’ve capitalised on the phrase ‘smoking the finest’. Yeah, I’ve made about £120 pound off that. My mate owes me for one but I’ve got some of his stuff so it’s alright. Have a lot of people bought the t-shirts? Yeah, about 10 or 11. Do you see people walking around in them? Yeah there was a guy from Leeds called Sunny, he bought one, they’re all on my Facebook. I sorted my cousin out with one as well. Have you had any beefs yet? I don’t even care about that. I laugh my head off because I find it funny. I got a fit lass shouting “Mans on Road” at me when she was leaving a petrol station actually. Did you say anything back? Yeah, I was just like “yeah yeah!” She was quite fit. Can you spit some new bars for us? I have a new track called “Rude Not To”. Has it got any lyrics? Nah not yet. How did you come up with the title then? I dunno I just thought it’s like rude not to innit? Good point. I’m going to go now but you should come to London soon. We’ve got a couple of really great roads. Follow Lev on Twitter: @LevHarris1

