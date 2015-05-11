Marilyn Manson Drops His Video for “The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles”

Is MM a vampire? This is a legit question because this dude never seems to age. Maybe the key to staying young and untouchable isn’t sunscreen but inch-thick white makeup. Take that UV rays! It’s worth noting that he’s shading his neck and jawline in black which, if we’ve learned anything from Boy George, this kind of colorful contouring is kinda car crash IRL. Still, as if Manson gives a damn: in this video for the bratty rock stomp “The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles”—directed by Francesco Carrozzini (Sia, A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé) featuring Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire)—Manson wields power like a crazed evangelist, baptizing scantily clad virgins, left right and center. Just a regular day for this guy. Same as getting a morning bagel, no biggie.

“Lazarus got no dirt on me,” snarls the God of Fuck. We won’t argue with you there, Manson.

Videos by VICE

The Pale Emperor is out now.