This Mashup of “Uptown Funk” and the Ying Yang Twins’ “Wait (Whisper Song)” Will Unite Generations

Vine legend Electrolemon has been posting strange videos all afternoon for April Fools Day where he does mundane activities while insane mashups of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” play in the background, but one of them in particular stands out. The latest finds Lemon deadpanning while pouring himself a hot tea and squeezing a lemon over it. The music? “Uptown Funk” mixed flawlessly with the Ying Yang Twins’ sex anthem “Wait (The Whisper Song).” It shouldn’t work. It shouldn’t be allowed. “Uptown Funk” is beloved by moms and grandpas. “The Whisper Song” is ratchet club excellence. What if… bringing them together… could bring us all together..? If you’re still reading this, and I don’t know why cause it’s FRIDAY, stop and hit play lol.