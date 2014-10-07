Marley Hutchinson Sees Life in Everything

I think photography is an expression of a lust for life, and is a way to almost immortalise beauty – to freeze a slice of time forever. I try to take pictures of the world as I see it. That world is colourful and I want to convey that as much as possible. I’m always observing, among the day-to-day instances of form, colour and life – and when they align in just the right way, that’s when I know that I have to capture it.

Photography for me, (and life for that matter), is a constant state of observational awareness. I photograph anything that captures my eye, often focusing on people – but not always. There’s life in everything.



I began the way many others seem to. I picked up a film camera and started shooting anything and everything. Over time, I developed a taste for what gives a photo a certain level of artistic quality. Drawing much inspiration from the likes of William Eggleston, Joel Meyerowitz, Joel Sternfeld and the legendary Vivian Maier.

Videos by VICE

See more of Marley’s work here.