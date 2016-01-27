Martin Skhreli Either Wants to Destroy the $2 Million Wu-Tang Record or Make It a Spiritual Quest



Photo by Bobby Viteri for VICE

Today, VICE published a massive profile on everybody’s favorite price-gauging pharmaceutical rep (and audiophile / emo-lover) Martin Shkreli. The piece, written by staff writer Allie Conti, is a fascinating expose—that’s only just a little bit different than Dan Ozzi’s fan-fiction about a day in the life of the pharma bro—on a man who’s become the ultimate villain for pretty much everybody with a Twitter feed. At one point, while the two are listening to the unheard two million dollar Wu-Tang album Shkreli purchased this past December, he describes what he wants to do with it:

Videos by VICE

With the Wu-Tang album playing in the background, Shkreli says he vacillates between wanting to destroy the record and dreaming of installing it in some remote place so that people have to make a spiritual quest to listen. “I’m not just the heel of the music world,” he says. “I want to be the world’s heel.”

Since Allie sits like ten feet from us, we asked her what the album sounds like. This is what she had to say:

“I barely got to hear it, because I was also interviewing him while it was on. From what I heard, it was definitely better than their last album, although I wouldn’t say it’s worth $2 million necessarily. I really hope Shkreli decides to release it to the public rather than destroy it, which is something he’s mulling over right now.”

Shkreli seems like a nice guy, huh? Now go read the full profile.