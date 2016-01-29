Massive Attack Are Back With a Demonic Video, and a Brand New EP

We all have our demons. Deep penetrating gremlins regarding some sort of niggling trouble or insecurity that follow us around on a daily basis, at varying volumes. In this new video from Massive Attack (directed by Hiro Murai) it seems to drive that concept to an extreme, capturing those demons as chillingly choreographed dark figures in the background, a gang of thoughts that eventually consume our troubled protagonist and leave him for dead.

These are the visuals that accompany the haunting groove of “Take It There” – insanely ominous chords and a trudging addictive beat – which also features vocals from Tricky and 3D, aka longtime Massive Attack collaborator Robert Del Naja. The track comes from their freshly announced Ritual Spirit EP, which is out now, and homes three more tracks, including collaborations with Young Fathers, Roots Manuva and Azekel.

Have a watch of “Take it There” below: