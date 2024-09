More Massive Attack is never a bad thing. After six years of not hearing much, the British duo came back last month with a new EP Ritual Spirit. Today, they’ve released a video for the title track, starring Kate Moss. It’s a performative video, featuring Moss in a completely dark room aside from a light bulb she swings around. It’s a fitting visual companion to the track, capturing the kind of isolation and bareness of what you hear in the music, and visualizing it.