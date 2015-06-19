Find Out What Your Cat Has Really Been up to in Mastodon’s New Video for “Asleep In The Deep”

Have you ever fallen asleep with your big fuzzy baby of a kitty, and then when you wake up in the morning, your cat is all covered in dirt or otherwise kind of different looking? It’s hard to know what’s been up with the cat. You even went so far as to get a tiny portable camera and tie it to the cat’s collar, though it disappeared into the void. Well, Mastodon have finally figured out what the little guy has been up to in their new visual for “Asleep In The Deep.” The video follows none other than your cat as they go on a journey into time in space, somewhere unseeable by humans. There’s monsters, beasts, strange mysticism, and an eternal struggle for finding out one’s destiny and purpose. And a really, really adorable cat who turns into a puppet later on.