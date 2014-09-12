Illustrator Mattias Hegerius’s Makes Pamphlets for Confused Swedish Voters

At night, Mattias Hegerius works as a porter for a hotel in Stockholm. In the day, when he’s not sleeping, he runs a blog that mostly features his own illustrations. His latest work includes a series of pamphlets that comment on the upcoming Swedish general election of September 14th. Lined with gripping illustrations and funny, spot-on phrases Mattias’s An Idiot’s Guide to the Election summarises Sweden’s largest political parties as seen through the eyes of a confused voter.

I am a confused voter myself so I got in touch with Mattias to find out a little more about this project.

VICE: What was the inspiration behind these guides to the Swedish election?

Mattias Hegerius: Pretty much the low quality of the election itself. People are just spewing their prejudice over everybody and every thing – both the different parties and the people who intend to vote for them. I have seen posters where both the Moderate Party and the Green Party have used the opposition to make their own points. Not an outright smear campaign, but sticky enough for me to feel icky. Finger pointing is such an unattractive trait.

It’s just too much negativity, and that’s what I will associate them with. I think you should highlight your own features instead of focusing on what others do wrong. Whining just seems so insecure and is an unworthy trait of someone who claims the power. That’s what the Idiots’ Guide to the Election is – a play on prejudice.

Are you confused when it comes to what the different Swedish political parties stand for?

Very confused indeed. It’s such a cliché to accuse all politicians of being liars, but some clichés exist for a reason. I think most of them would say or do almost anything to get/stay in power, and that goes for all parties.



Considering your art, are you against all political parties that are currently in the Swedish parliament?

I don’t really have the nerves to hate, but I certainly despise all of the parties for far more reasons than I feel any kind of admiration. But hey, I can’t say it sucks to live in Sweden, so obviously they manage to do some things right.

What party are you voting for in the election?

I have never concealed that I’m a blank voter, and that isn’t something I’m particularly proud of. I just can’t seem to find a party that suits me. But that’s also a reaction to all those people who seem to have the same naïve faith in their favourite party that they had in their own father as a child. That he’s the biggest, the best, and the strongest man there is.

Thanks, Mattias.

A party for those who knows what the fuck the Centre Party even is.

The Centre Party

A party for those who rock an alternative haircut and hate men more than life itself.

Feminist Initiative – Gender is but a social construction, old man!

A party for those who believe that ignorance is bliss.

The Liberal Party – Education, who needz it?

A party for those who care about good, old, honest, Christian values.

The Christian Democrats – I miss the old days, the super old days.

A party for those who believe the Swedish welfare system should be more of an all you can eat buffet, free of charge, and no one at the door.

The Green Party – Open up the borders!

A party for those who can pay.

The Moderate Party – Privatise everything!

A party for those who don’t want to pay.

The Pirate Party – Theft ain’t theft!

A party for those who want someone else to pay.

The Social Democrats – Power to the state, our liberator!

A party for those who want to raise fences towards the borders, flick the switch and make soap out of everyone whose ancestors can’t be traced back to the Bocksten Man.

The Sweden Democrats – Close the borders!