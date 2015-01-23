Furry Things and Yoga Balls in the Snow: Maya Fuhr’s Stark New Photos

This is a collection of new photos from Canadian photographer Maya Fuhr. She’s ventured from her colorful signature 35mm to medium format film shot with the big gun—a Hasselblad. She says there’s something incredibly satisfying about the clearer, square of photograph and that it’s nice to separate herself from her subject—looking down into the camera as opposed to directly at them. All in all, she’s found a fresh way to pleasure herself by consciously spying and lurking on the things she loves—just done with a bigger device (wink wink).