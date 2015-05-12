Meanwhile in Iran and Ukraine, Thom Yorke Has Become a Real Life Sad Emoji

You know that really common press picture of Thom Yorke? The one where he’s looking straight to camera with a straight face and a standard “I’m having lunch at the nice pub today” jumper plus shirt combo? The one above, basically. Well, it turns out that image is being readily used in both Iran and Ukraine to symbolise men who are having a hard time in general, particularly those with marital problems, sexual dysfunction and headaches.

So next time you hear someone say “Radiohead just make depressing music”, and someone fires back “You’ve clearly never listened to them properly”, you can now informatively chime in with “Actually, lads, Yorke’s face has become a universal means of representing sad things, so… yeah.”

In Iran, his solemn expression is adorning the cover of a book about marital and sexual problems experienced in men. The cover reads “A guide to sexual problems in men: how to recognise them and how to treat them”, and it first appeared online when an Iranian journalist posted it on his Twitter. Buzzfeed reported that the picture was taken three years ago at a bookstore in Mashad, Iran.

A pic of @radiohead‘s vocalist @thomyorke on a book about sex problems between couples published in Iran pic.twitter.com/TFKGGLs1Xw — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) May 11, 2015

That quickly provoked a classic internet game of “What does Thom Yorke’s face mean in your country?” to which a Ukrainian Twitter user responded with this gem, where the IRL Yorke emoji is being used on banners in Odessa that promote seeking help for your headaches and insomnia.

What picture library is that photo of Thom Yorke on and where else has is picture been used? Is he the face used on signs that say “no ball games” in Cameroon’s public parks? Is he used on health and safety posters that remind employees to wash their hands thoroughly in Uruguay? If you’ve spotted Tom, please contact us at the usual “address”. We’ve already spotted one:

