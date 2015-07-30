Finally, Meek Mill Responds to Drake: Listen to “Wanna Know” Featuring Quentin Miller, Drake’s Alleged Ghostwriter

There’s no way you don’t know about the beef that’s been happening between Drake and Meek Mill this past week. But, if you happen to just be clicking on this because your friend RT’d it, let’s catch up. Last week, Philly-based rapper Meek Mill fired off a series of tweets claiming Drake uses ghostwriters. Why? We have some theories. And then this past Saturday night, Drake responded with a track called “Charged Up” in which Drake, in the most Drake way, equated rap music to cell phone battery life. The next night (Sunday), Meek took the stage at the Barclays Center for Nicki Minaj’s Pinkprint Tour (which he’s billed on) in Brooklyn and said he “heard that shit—that shit is soft, baby lotion soft,” and went on to, again, say he was frustrated with Drake because he asked Drake for a verse on his album (“R.I.C.O.”), and was pissed because he didn’t write it, and that kind of shit is important to Meek.

Still with us? OK.

On Monday, Funkmaster Flex promised he’d be playing Meek’s response track on his 7 PM show on Hot 97. He didn’t. Everyone was pissed, but because the Pinkprint tour was hitting Toronto that night, many people believed Meek would respond to Drake on stage—whether it was a live freestyle or a new track or bringing Drake out on stage and punching him in the face. Instead, he barely addressed it, and the biggest diss at the show was Nicki Minaj tossing her hand in a dismissive way when she rapped about OVO. That night, at around 3 AM, Drake dropped “Back to Back (Freestyle)” in which he came at Meek Mill hard in every way possible. Not only was Drake rapping aggressively—”Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” and “you gettin’ bodied by a singin’ nigga” and “shout out to all my boss bitches wife-in’ niggas / make sure you hit him with the prenup”—but everything about the diss felt perfectly calculated, right down to the goddamn artwork of Toronto Blue Jay Joe Carter hitting a home run that won the 1993 World Series over the Phillies (and to double down on this blow, the fuckin’ Phillies and Blue Jays played that night earlier this week, no less, and the Blue Jays won).

It’s all been glorious, really. Rap music is beautiful.

The day following Drake’s diss, the internet lit on fucking fire, calling for Meek’s response via photoshops and memes and vines and snapchats and everything you can expect from our culture in 2015. Unfortunately, Meek didn’t deliver, and we all thought the beef was maybe over. RIP Meek. Nice knowin’ ya, buddy. The Dream(chaser) is dead. Everyone throw their Pumas in the trash.

But not so fast. Here we are, and Meek Mill has delivered his response. He premiered on Funk Flex’s show on Hot 97 tonight, and it’s called “Wanna Know,” and it features Quentin Miller (Drake’s alleged ghostwriter). Stream it below.

So, what’s next?