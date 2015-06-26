Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s Duet “All Eyes On You” Is Totes Adorbz

Remember when you were younger and you would show your appreciation for someone by making them a mixtape? Imagine being able to communicate that same level of adoration towards someone you love as an adult—but now you’re both the most successful artists in your field. That’s exactly why Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s relationship is so amazing, especially when it rewards observers like ourselves with music like “All Eyes On You,” a song that sees the couple trading bars back and forth in the most adorable way possible.

The song is about cherishing the one you’re with and publicly putting them on a pedestal so the world can see your adoration. Meek starts things off by talking about appealing he is as a potential mate, borrowing the staccato delivery from Biggie’s posthumous “Spit Yo Game.” Nicki Minaj’s verse seems to be slightly more autobiographical, as she details her affair with a man who is still tied to the streets. Then on the final verse, the two of them go back and forth, a modern day Romeo and Juliet who have been united and now await their successful marital bliss (I assume. I never got to the end of that book.) This song is beautiful and will likely be played at not only my wedding, but the wedding of anyone dumb enough to invite me.

Also, Chris Brown is on this.

