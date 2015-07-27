Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Release Their Video for “All Eyes on You”

Good news, everyone. Love is real. We know this because Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj just released their video for “All Eyes on You,” and it’s not only totes adorbz—just look at the way these two look at each other—but it’s an important flex for their relationship. It’s rare for Nicki and Meek to be so public with their relationships (neither has done so much in the past), yet here we are. Near the end of the clip (which also features Chris Brown locked away in the hallway singing the track’s hook), Meek is literally wearing a polo that says “love.”

This isn’t a direct response to Drake’s diss track at Meek over the weekend, but the timing of the release does make you wonder. Anyway, watch it below. Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj have a better life than you do. It’s awesome.