Meet Khalazer – The New Supervillains of Danish Rap

From somewhere that probably bears a lot of resemblance to where ever those hacker guys from Anonymous are holed up comes a mystical rap requiem from Danish hip-hop two-piece Khalazer.

It’s called “Dramadreng” (which means “drama boy”), and it’s the first single off of the debut album, Album, which is set to drop this Monday, on February 15th. Khalazer is the unholy fusion of Khal Allan and Dr. Lazer (Kha-Lazer, get it??) a.k.a. Danish Nicolas Freng and Asger Strandby.

If you like Bikstok Røgsystem, Malk de Koijn, that kind of thing, you’ll definitely want to Kha yourself some Lazer. And if you’re just some clickhappy nitwit buzzing around the web, absent-mindedly searching for your next LOL, well, you’re in luck, because you’ll still dig it. I mean, this “Dramadreng” video has it all. It’s hazy, raw and kind of looks like it’s filmed in a darkroom through a kaleidoscope. It’s got everything from pictures of cats to a guy going completely apeshit and mummifying himself in toilet paper.

The meta-comically titled album, Album, is, according to the artists themselves, “an album fully aligned with the Cosmos”. Whatever that means, it’s a nifty concoction of tight beats, sharp flow and good, old-fashioned fucking around – brooding lyrical mysticism that we’re betting you’re going to want to align yourself with.

Photos by Rumle Skafte.