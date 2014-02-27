Meet Lukas Freeman—The Rankin Protégé Who’s Taking a Chance on Trip-Hop

Following on from the success of his experimental, trip-hop-leaning Rough Love EP, it was only fitting that producer, singer, and songwriter Lukas Freeman dropped some debut visuals for the set’s lead track, the darkly engaging “Loving You Wrong.” Capturing his world where a lot of little loves takes precedent over a monogamous relationship, the video is as you might expect from a highly talented, Rankin-taught fashion photographer. Perfectly reflecting the songs gritty mood and stop-start rhythm, it’s almost beyond cool. We caught up with the London local to talk his route to Rankin and the combination of his numerous talents behind the lens, boards, and mic that are culminating in a very much Lukas Freeman show.

Noisey: Hey, Luke! So, tell me, how did you first get into photography? Was it, like, an industry you always wanted to be involved in when you were younger?

Lukas Freeman: I was 17 and, at the time, I didn’t even like photography—I was more into grime, robbing, and drugs. My mum told me that I either needed to get a job, join the army, or get out of her house. I tried the army, but I have asthma, so it was pretty much a no-go. My cousin then got me a job at a printers and next door was an advertising company. I ended up working for them, printing and retouching images—mastering photoshop, basically—and then the recession hit and I got made redundant.

Is that when you met fashion photographer and man behind Dazed & Confused and Hunger Magazine, Rankin?

Yeah. To be honest, I’d never even heard of him when I emailed him. It was very casual but it was through Rankin that I really got into photography. I quickly realized there was this whole subculture that was previously untouched, and I had insight into it. I started shooting, producing look-books, and editorials for companies.

Nice! So where has your work been featured so far?

I had a book published with Rankin and Damien Hirst, which is amazing. I was also Art Director on a shoot with Hunger Magazine for a Doll’s Head that I created, and I’m very proud of that one—especially in an age where everyone’s a world class photographer thanks to Instagram [laughs]. I’ve also done some bits with Lock 78, S Magazine, RWD Magazine, Hunger, Notion; lots of places.

Cool. So, what equipment do you use, and how much have you learnt from Rankin?

When I first started, it was all very technical. I wanted to use what Rankin used: big cameras and big lights. But, after a while, it felt fake to me, as I actually didn’t have too much of a clue what I was doing with all the different settings. For me, it became about capturing content and mood, and keeping that as close to reality as possible. I always use a Canon. I can see through a lot of shit. Rankin doesn’t necessarily go out his way to sit you down and teach it to you outright. You learn from being around him, and he’s cool with me constantly asking him questions. I learned most from him by looking at his early work and seeing how he created images back then.

Okay, music now. Your debut EP, Rough Love, was very well received. How is your photography an extension of your music?

Music’s always been the overriding thing for me. When I got into photography, I realized there’s more to music than just the beat, rhythm, and songs—you can enhance the story you’re telling in your music through photography too. Or tell another side to it completely. A lot more people are becoming multi-talented these days. People are learning quicker than ever before! I really want an almost directorial role to my career, where I can produce and write the music as well as do the art direction and photography.

Are your photography and music intertwined? What is it you hope people take away from your work behind the camera?

I mean, yeah, I’m trying to not fabricate anything. I may hone and edit images to make them look better but, for me, it still needs to remain real, ultimately. I very much want it to come from the perspective of one person. I want people to know the images and music is wholly me. There’s not a big team around. When I do my images, I get someone at work to do them so quickly, with little or no preparation. I don’t want them to be all glossy and have been produced from a big shoot… I want them to be real and capture me there and then. And it’s the same with my music; there’s a realness and honesty to it. There’s no fake tan, fake hair—none of that shit.

Are you looking to do your own videos, too?

The long plan is to direct short films, or a full length film, one day. I’d love to be in a position where I could direct an advert and do music for it, too—at an almost creative director role. I have ideas for music videos, and the concepts, they’re really raw.

Through your music and photography, what do you hope people hear and see?

I hope they appreciate that I’m trying something new, whether or not I’m getting it right yet. I find it boring when people copy or only change slightly what everyone else is doing. I hope they see all aspects to what I do as original, a risk, believable and uncompromising. I’d rather work with someone who I think is right for the project than collaborate with people for the sake of it, just so the exposure is greater. There’s a new, as yet untitled EP, which is coming out very soon.