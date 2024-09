Hot-dogs are important to Denmark. Much like Carlsberg, or election adverts promoting oral sex and decapitation, Dane’s probably couldn’t live without them.

This week, VICE met up with John Michael Jensen, the chef behind Copenhagen’s best hot-dog wagon – John’s Hotdog Deli. We dropped by his stand and his test kitchen, where he showed us how to make mustard from Mikkeller beer. He also took the time to make it abundantly clear that he doesn’t give a fuck about, well, anything.