Welcome to the newest weekly strip in our ongoing mission to ramp up the number of comics on VICE.com. Thanks to the efforts of Nick Gazin, the man who lurked around the office giving us back rubs for so long we decided to make him art editor, we now have a recurring comic almost every day of the week! Today we are proud to present Megg, Mogg and Owl, a new comic by Simon Hanselmann that will run on this website every Monday for forever.