Mell Masters AKA Playboy Sunny’s “Cause It’s Legal”

Mell Masters is something of a young New York street legend. The kid is like Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind, if that movie was on some skating/street and music shit. Honestly, he is one of the most interesting and talented people we know. Not only can the dude produce, he can rap his ass off. He just never got the exposure he deserves because he was always wilding out or making music that went over people’s heads.

As a rapper and producer, Mell Masters has worked with everyone (a lot of the songs are unreleased) from A$AP to JunglePussy and Kilo Kish. He was even doing the electro-style hip-hop that’s hot right now way back in like 2004, for a never released project called Trash Attack. And he’s gone by a million different aliases like Todd the Surfer and Mel McCloud. If you ask anyone from New York about him, they’ll have crazy stories that may involve him fighting or getting stabbed in Wendy’s or something off the wall like that. He’s got this crazy stigma around him because he’s a wild kid. The dude was even locked up in an asylum for awhile.

Right now, Mell Masters is in Arizona working under the moniker Playboy Sunny. He was locked up on the West coast for like six or seven months. Since he got out, he’s just been sending us a bunch of the crazy tracks he’s making with the most rudimentary equipment you can imagine. Needless to say, his new music is still incredible. So give this a listen.

There will be a lot more music by Mell Masters AKA Playboy Sunny to come. So stay tuned to VICE.

The Black Out Boyz is A$AP Yams, A$AP Lou, Leeks, and J. Scott AKA A$AP Snacks. Follow them on Twitter.