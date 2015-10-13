Melt Into Eargasmic Bliss With $extape’s Remix of The Weeknd’s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’

Now, we aren’t saying you’re the type of person to make a sextape. Like, you do what you wanna do on your time; that’s cool. However, if you were the kind of person to make a sextape – hypothetically speaking – you’re in luck. $extape’s remix of The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” is the soundtrack you need for your steamy lil’ production to really get things hot and heavy.

After all, could we expect anything less from a group called $extape? The Copenhagen-based duo has already gained itself a smoking-hot reputation thanks to tracks like Lovey Dovey (released through the label owned by The Jillionaire from Major Lazer) and a mixtape called Danish Porn. Currently, they’re working on an EP—and judging by what we’re hearing here, we’re guessing that mix will be pretty, um, sextape-appropriate. On this edit of The Weeknd’s ode to drugged-out bliss, the duo’s taken it way down into a slow grind—turning “Can’t Feel My Face” into a sensual number that builds slow and steamy to a pulsating and r&b-fueled climax.

So keep your eye out for that upcoming EP or for $extape’s upcoming shows, set to happen around Copenhagen in Winter 2015/2016. In the meantime—happy, sexy listening.