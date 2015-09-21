Melvins Teamed With Teri From Le Butcherettes To Cover Bikini KIll and It Is Glorious

The Melvins team with Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes for a smashing cover of the Bikini Kill classic “Rebel Girl,” recorded onto a limited lathe-cut recording via Joyful Noise. The cover sees the band picking up the pace and adding a bit more of that signature Melvins chug, snarling meaner and nastier than the original track. Teri’s vocals are perfectly suited for the job too, as you can see in the video for the track below. Check it out and get ready to add a new favorite cover to your reperatoire.