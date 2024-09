Merchandise have announced After The End, the band’s highly anticipated new LP, first full length with drummer Elsner Nino, and debut for new label home 4AD. Due on August 25th, check out the video for “Little Killer” viewable for the first time below. The video is directed by band frontman Carson Cox.

ICYMI, Merchandise also has a three-way split with Destruction Unit and Milk Music. Stream their contribution.