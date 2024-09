With everything going on in your life lately, it’s hard to find time to get down with just one band. You need to multitask and listen to as many artists as you can, in quick succession. Which is why Merchandise and Dum Dum Girls have done you the favor of teaming up to give you a killer track in “Red Sun.” Both bands work off each other to churn out a track that’s super gothy and infectious. The song comes off of a standalone from Sub Pop, out November 27.