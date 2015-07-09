VICE
Mexico’s Land of Sorcerers

The town of Catemaco in Veracruz, Mexico, is famous for its large, historic community of brujos, or witches. The area has been a hotbed of sorcery and witchcraft since pre-Hispanic times, bringing together witches who practice both white magic and black magic. In modern times, the town has attracted everyone from tourists to celebrities to high-ranking public officials hoping to get ahead with the help of a little dark magic.

For this episode of Mexicalia, VICE went down to Catemaco to watch some ritualistic chicken slaughters, summon demons, and meet with the town’s most respected sorcerers firsthand.

