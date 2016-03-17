“Time for a Banger, Throw up Your Middle Finger” – Here’s M.I.A.’s New Tune “OLA”

God love a girl who sings about socks and slippers over a hip-wiggling beat and a Bhangra groove. M.I.A.’s latest cut is sinuous and chill, with a press repeat appeal that’s instant. But predictably for the singer, this tune is totally unpredictable: just when you think it’ll never peak or swerve, at the three and half minute mark, it switches gears and comes off like a sparse, rogue transmission over the airwaves. Or maybe it’s a whole different song at the end called “Foreign Friend.” Never a dull or straightforward moment with this unsinkable troublemaker.