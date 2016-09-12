M.I.A. Remains on Fire, Releases Another New Track, “Foreign Friend”



Image by Coup d’Orielle via Wikimedia

M.I.A. has been building up to the release of her new album, AIM, by releasing a succession of stunning tracks. “Bird Song,” “Borders,” “Go Off,” and the Zayn Malik-featuring “Freedun” have already dropped, a big chunk of the first half of the record. We know, too, that it’ll feature production from Blaqstarr, Diplo, and Skrillex.

Today she released another track from the record as Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 World Record. “Foreign Friend” features Jamaican artist Dexta Daps on vocals and serves as an updated album version of a snippet she released back in March.

In an interview after the track played out, she talked to Lowe about the story about the song:

“I spend a lot of time in the Carribean and, since I’m not allowed to go to Sri Lanka since the government banned me[…] the Carribean is like Sri Lanka without the war. I’ve been going there since 2000. So I went there to check on my friends, just to have some time out. Dex’s song was on the radio 24/7. He was the man, basically. All the kids were like ‘You’ve gotta work with him, you’ve gotta work with him.’ They sort of pushed me into it, I just wanted to do something that’d make my friends happy. So I reached out and he said ‘Yeah.’ We sort of met in Jamaica. Then I found out he wrote this song called ‘Morning Love’ which happened to be my favorite song at the time. And it was just like, no question about it, I had to get some Dexta Time. But obviously, when we got together, it could only go as far as being best friends.”

Check it out below.

