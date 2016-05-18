Willow Smith Drops Michael Cera-Produced Thing That’s Almost a Song Kind Of

There’s a lot of love for Michael Cera among the junior Smiths. Only two days ago the young man Jaden Smith—internet philosopher of note—tweeted “Michael Cera Please Help Me Finish My Album” which is weird because I figure Cera’s probably just kicking about in the living room playing Halo and eating Cheez-Its or something. But he felt the need to tweet anyway. That came on the back of his sister Willow’s non-capitalized “Michael Cera is extremely beautiful” tweet a few days before. Again, Smith sibling, go to the living room and tell him this yourself, he really needs to get off the Xbox, it can’t be good for him.

Anyway, there’s now some context for all this Ceradoration (new word, use it). Willow just dropped a new track, sort of, produced by Cera and it’s almost a song I guess. The 106-second audio file is called “twentyfortyeight 2.0” and features an actually very pleasant plinky kid’s keyboard backtrack from the Cera The Everyoung while Willow drifts off into another dimension entirely. It’s like a DMT trip in a Zach Braff movie. “I am kind of seeing a yellowish hue,” says Smith, likely observing the Cheez-It residue around Cera The Unkempt’s mouth. From there she jumps into a rumination on humanity and life and society that, well, it’s going to take some time to completely figure out.

Alex Robert Ross very seriously approves of all of the Smiths’ endeavors, young and old, philosophical and otherwise, and one day hopes to live in a world where that’s alright. Follow him on Twitter.