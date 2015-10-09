Mick Jenkins and His Fake Moustache Look for Romance in the “Your Love” Video

If you drank a glass of water for every time you heard Mick Jenkins‘ name in the past 12 months, you’d be more hydrated than a poorly lit street corner after last call. In addition to a non-stop tour schedule, the Chicago rapper has also stayed consistent with his aqua-themed releases, and has been bringing the heat in the video department as well.

The video for the Lupe Fiasco-inspired “Your Love” has Mick chasing love in an orange suit, as he trails behind his love interest through a retro filter. Does Mick get the girl? Well, he shoots her in the chest with an arrow, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide.

Videos by VICE

Continued below…

