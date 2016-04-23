The Mick Rock Doc After Party Featured Sky Ferreira, Marky Ramone, and a Mini Yeah Yeah Yeahs Reunion

All photos by Liz Barclay

Last night, a massive after party was held following the Tribeca Film Festival Screening of SHOT the Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, a film chronicling the life of Mick Rock. Keeping the energy up, attendees of the festival and rock fans alike were treated to a concert at Manhattan’s Dream Hotel. To show tribute to the work and influence of Mick Rock, an insane house band of massive star power, bringing together Nick Zinner and Brian Chase of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio, and the legendary Money Mark. It was a revolving set of singers, bringing the talents of Tunde Adebimpe, Karen O (creating a mini-Yeah Yeah Yeahs reunion), Sky Ferreira, and Kristin Kontrol. Other special guests of the evening included Marky Ramone, who came through to play some tracks on drums. It was a night for remembrance, with the recent loss of Prince all performers made it their mission to channel that energy he created and put on a fitting celebration for rock music’s past, present, and future. Check out scenes from the show below.