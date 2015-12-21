Migos Throw a Down South Dance Party in Their “Look at My Dab” Video

Dabbing has taken America by storm, and the Migos have cemented the wave in a new video for their Back to the Bando single “Look at My Dab,” directed by Gabriel “Video God” Hart (Jeezy “My President,” Cash Out “Cashin Out,” Migos’ “Versace” and “Hanna Montana”). Since the summer, the dance has slowly crept into popular culture, thanks to beloved football players following rappers’ lead and hitting the dab after touchdowns. Watch “Look at My Dab” below while we anxiously await the promised Christmas release of the Migos Thuggin tape.