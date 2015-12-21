Migos, Young Thug, and Skippa da Flippa Evade the Law with “Crime Stoppers”

Offset is free, YRN2 is in the works, Migos Thuggin is scheduled for Christmas… it was prickly being a Migos fan for a minute, but everything came together in time for the holidays. The first drop from the impending Migos and Young Thug collaborative mixtape is “Crime Stoppers.” Over atmospheric production from London on da Track, Thug zips between a piercing bleat and a hilarious low register drawl on the chorus, while the Migos and Skippa da Flippa unleash their usual volley of murder bars. This tape can’t be anything less than a riot. Stream “Crime Stoppes” below and keep an eye out for the full Migos/Young Thug collab over the holidays.