Miguel and Rihanna Covered The Temptations’ “My Girl” Together

It’d be a misnomer to say it’s been a wild week for Rihanna. ANTI came out and it’s already on track to be one of the best records of the year by most people’s estimations. So really, why stop at an album release to do fun shit? Recently, Rihanna was recorded covering The Temptations’ seminal track “My Girl.” But she wasn’t alone in the performance, and was joined by our favorite ultra-sex god minion loving Miguel. The clip of the two is pretty great, and apparently occurred at Miguel’s “Wildheart Motel” event. You can watch their cover, and several solo performances from Rihanna covering other artists at the event.

Rihanna & Miguel cantando “My Girl” do grupo The Temptations ontem em LA.

— Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) January 30, 2016

Rihanna at Miguel’s hotel party.