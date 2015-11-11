Fight an Underground Cyberpunk War in Miike Snow’s New Video for “Heart Is Full”

When you’re driving around the city in the dead of night, do you ever wish you were in a super high-paced war with a rival faction, fighting atop motorcycles while wearing a latex bodysuit? Maybe not that far, but after watching Miike Snow’s new video for “Heart Is Full” it’ll be your go-to fantasy. The Swedish-American trio is back with new music for the first time in three years, and it’s only fitting that their huge feeling new track gets an equal treatment in its visual.

Watch the premiere of our new video for “Heart Is Full” directed by Lance Drake! Come back here at 11am EST for a Q&A with Andrew Wyatt below in the comments section. Leave your questions now.