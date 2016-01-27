Mike Huckabee’s Dismal Adele Parody Campaign Ad Will Send You to the Other Side

Voting in the crucial 2016 United States presidential election’s Iowa caucus begins next week, and candidates on both sides are straining to paint themselves out as down-to-earth and rootsy via emotional campaign ads. Last week Bernie Sanders celebrated cows and bales of hay to the tune of Simon and Garfunkel’s “America” in an attempt to tug at Midwest heartstrings, and today Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has unveiled his own clip, titled “Hello, HUCK.” In it, he ambles near a roadside snow bank making phone calls while a singer delivers a tawdry cover of Adele’s “Hello” fine riddled with hokey references to local businesses and cuisine (“Try the pork chops… baked beans…”).

If you can suffer through the singing, which, respectfully sounds like the mewling of the kid in the glee club no one has the heart to advise against singing in public, there’s some choice digs: Huck’s pictured in iMessage chatting up fellow Republican candidate Sen. Ted Cruz, who is repeatedly shown asserting his Canadian heritage throughout the clip, and if you make it to the chorus, you get video of Cruz palling around with blowhard pundit Glenn Beck and, inexplicably, Hillary Clinton hitting the whip and nae nae on Ellen.

Not pictured: Huck’s large adult sons and retrograde views on LGBT and women’s rights. Watch “Hello, HUCK” below if you can.

