Mike Skinner Is “Still Doing The Same Shit”, He Just Doesn’t “Have To Sing The Old Songs”

With The Streets, Mike Skinner successfully soundtracked the dreary taxi rides home from nights out, the days spent sat at home getting stoned, and generally made the mundaneness of modern life sound REALLY good. Though he may have RIP’d The Streets back in 2011, Skinner has since been prodding his finger into more pies than Paul Hollywood in a Great British Bake Off Christmas montage.

There’s been The Dot record, an Inbetweeners soundtrack, a buttload of DJ sets across club and festival seasons as well as his own night with Murkage, Tonga. More recently he’s done a remix of Slaves’ “Cheer Up London” alongside grime man Jammer. And that’s all before we get to one of the biggest projects on his creative peripherals this last 12 months, the one that had him wandering the Israel-Palestine border in a bulletproof vest: Noisey’s latest documentary series, Hip-Hop in the Holy Land.

Hosted and co-directed by Skinner, the six-part series takes the temperature of the rap scene in Israel and Palestine through interviews with individuals like Tamer Nafar, also known as the godfather of Palestinian hip-hop; Ohad Cohen who after being a regular in the Tel Aviv rap scene as a teenager then moved towards ultra orthodox Judaism but still has ambitions to be a famous rapper; and Ben Blackwell, who is part of the fascinating Hebrew Israelite community of the desert town of Dimona, plus many other MCs from all different backgrounds.

With the sixth and final part of the series dropping on Thursday, we caught up with our host to find out what he learned about politics, film-making, and rap.

Having spent a lot of your career being interviewed, were there certain styles of questioning you wanted to avoid?

Yeah, I think it makes you a better interviewer. I think one of the most important things is to try not to ask people what they’ve been asked before. Because ultimately you want people to relax and tell you things they don’t tell other people. And there’s something that happens, where if you’re asked a question you’ve been asked before, you just go into this thing where you just answer it how you always answer it, it’s a different part of your brain. It’s acting, because you have to sound like you’ve never been asked it before. The best interviews are really when someone just asks you something random. The best thing about social media is that people aren’t working off a press release anymore, they’re working off of what was said on Twitter that day, so you tend to get asked questions that are more interesting because they read your Twitter. So you get asked stuff like “oh, you like bananas”. So I think knowing that, not asking people the same stuff, also maybe doing a bit of homework.



Was there anyone out of the people you spoke with that you felt a particular connection with?

Yeah, Tamir. He’s dealt with the media a lot. He knew what he wanted to say before we got there, so it was a case of just letting him say it. I think because I had literally just got off the plane, I was really just not saying much because I wanted to work it all out. But towards the end of the trip, we interviewed Saz who I just really got on with. He was really funny. He was from a similar background to Tamir but he had a different way of approaching the situation. Certainly more relaxing. I think very much with Tamir, we were on the shop floor, in the sense that we were getting his clear presentation of his story.



Subliminal as well. I found that very interesting, because out of all them he would be from a European left-y sort of pro-Palestinian viewpoint, which is most of the city that we live in. Subliminal is kind of like the bad guy and he doesn’t shy away from that. Obviously he doesn’t think he’s the bad guy, but I learnt a lot from him. Everyone feels like they’re in the right, and that they’re protecting the people they need to protect. It’s the same for him. You can’t help but sort of respect his viewpoint. I came away from this trip knowing that it’s a lot more nuanced, but also knowing that I didn’t know anything. Whereas when I’d been there before I’d been a bit smug about what I knew from the BBC.



Is it one of those topics that every time you learn more you realise you know less?

The first time I went there I very much did the tourist thing, with the Dead Sea, Jerusalem, or J-ru as we now call it at VICE. You see all the sort of bohemian stuff. You can practically see Cyprus from Tel Aviv. So it seems a bit strange, all this sort of politics. But with the ISIS thing now, it’s literally on their borders. What if ISIS were in Wales – what would we be doing?



I imagine we wouldn’t be that calm.

Ha! We wouldn’t be calm. Where did this calm thing come from? Everyone says calm now don’t they?



What do you mean? Opposed to what?

Well, just everyone says calm now.



I think it’s the new “chill”. What about the music aspect of it? I guess in that environment, any music you make, whether it’s explicitly political or not, can’t help but be about the conflict.

We come from a culture that’s like “man, just allow the politics” – over there it’s like “allow all the non-politics”. Rebel Son was fascinating; he made me realise that if you didn’t talk about politics in Israel/Palestine, it’s such a big elephant in the room. I don’t think you’d get any respect. It’s very difficult to liken it to anything else, but I think people would just find it very suspicious [if an artist didn’t make music that referenced the conflict].

