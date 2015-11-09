Miley Cyrus Licked a Piano and Someone Bought It for $50,000

Miley Cyrus performing on Saturday Night Live

Miley Cyrus was given the 2015 Vanguard Award this weekend by the LGBT Center for a killer year of activism. Her Happy Hippie Foundation raised thousands of dollars for the welfare of LGBTQ youth worldwide. While the pop singer’s involvement in the cause has made Cyrus into a socio-political mouthpiece for the community, she is first and foremost a millenial rockstar: In addition to autographing a piano that was up for charity auction at The LGBT Center’s gala in Los Angeles, Miley gave it the special Miley touch by licking it and raised its value to a final sale price of $50,000.

Videos by VICE

You’ve got to hand it to Miley for all she’s done already in regards to gender in the pop world, but don’t expect her to chill out on it anytime soon. “I’m thinking of tonight not as celebrating what we’ve already done,” Cyrus explained while accepting the award, “but what we’re doing and what we’re going to do in the future.”

Watch her full acceptance speech below: