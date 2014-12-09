Here’s Mini Mansions Neo-Noir-Sex-Psych Video for “Death Is a Girl”

So here’s the deal: Mini Mansions are an LA-based band made up of Zach Dawes, Tyler Parkford, and sometime Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman. They last released an album four years ago but at long last have a follow-up slated for 2015. Most recently they’ve been paling around (that’s band code for touring) with Arctic Monkeys and in October they dropped new single “Death Is a Girl”—a serpentine, synth-assisted psych-pop groove with its opening echoed canned beats recalling Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” (tune!).

“I’m not afraid of the light / I wanna live in a world where there’s one day,” purrs Tyler. “Death is a girl and she’s only dance away.” So it’s your basic live fast and fuck the consequences / girls are

T-R-O-U-B-L-E anthem.

Above is the premiere of the video which features former singer of The Like Z Berg reimagined as a Faye Dunaway-circa-Bonnie and Clyde femme fatale, while the boys looking busted in a police lineup with facsimiles of themselves playing instruments. But of course.

The band had this to say about it all: “The video is a neo-noir mix of sex, death and psychedelic interrogation techniques only used in purgatory facility’s disguised as 1970’s police holding tanks.”

