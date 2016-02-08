Missy Elliott Dropped New Track “Pep Rally” at the Superbowl Last Night

It wasn’t just Beyonce using the mega canvas of the Super Bowl weekend to drop a new track. Just hours before yesterday’s game, Miss Elliott decided to get in on the act by sharing a brand new banger with a crunchy beat: “Pep Rally”. Elliott – who performed at the coveted half-time slot alongside Katy Perry at last year’s event – made the track available for purchase late on Sunday afternoon.

It follows on from the late 2015 release, Pharrell produced “WTF (Where They From)”. Hopefully it’ll be enough to tide any devoted fans over, as there’s still no word on a new album, the last being 2005’s The Cookbook.