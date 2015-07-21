While You Wait for Frank Ocean’s Surprise Album, Listen to Mø and Major Lazer Cover “Lost”

Frank Ocean’s new album may or may not be coming out soon, so to prepare our bodies we’ve been listening to Channel Orange on repeat for the past few days. When the album was originally released, I felt that “Lost” was one of the weaker tracks on the project. Though the song describes the trials of a woman who has been convinced to pursue a life of smuggling drugs across the world, the composition didn’t match the adventure contained within the lyrics, with the bluesy guitar licks and piano keys inspiring images of a porn star’s mustache versus a drug lord’s cocaine dusted one. But with this new cover by Mø and Major Lazer, the song finally gets a rhythmic pulse that matches the sense of wanderlust the original inspired.

With an upbeat injection of drums and synthesizers, you can almost feel yourself boarding “another short plane ride” to any of the exotic locations in the song. This song marks the second collaboration between M and Major Lazer after their catchy “Lean On Me” and will have to tie everyone over until Frank Ocean emerges from his fortress of solitude to bless the masses with an album that might help put 2015 on par with 2014 in terms of R&B releases.