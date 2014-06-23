Model Your Life Around Cam’ron’s Instagram Advice

Instagram is primarily for posting pictures, but it can offer so much more. It can teach you new, innovative ways to roll up your weed. You can discover the 2023 summer style from Young Thug. Sometimes, if you’re open enough, you can learn how to live a healthy life. That’s what happened to me when I stayed up until 4 AM looking through Cam’ron’s Instagram.

Until recently, Cam’ron’s reign seemed like it had passed: The Diplomats weren’t coming out with hot mixtapes, we were far removed from Purple Haze, and, although it was a work of absolute genius, the movie Killa Season didn’t have the influence that his previous work did. It’s not like Cam’s stock went down because of shitty music. Unfortunate family issues took him out of the game for a couple years, and rappers like Lil Wayne and Kanye put out definitive albums during that period. Now, Cam is having an improbable resurgence, in part because of his incredible social media acumen. If you feel deprived of new Cam wisdom in your life, then you’re not looking in the right place.

Cam’ron’s Instagram has been the most vital element to his career’s resurrection. Cam is relatable while not being overly emotional like Drake, and it’s 100 percent authentic. He’s witty and incredibly smart, too. His captions aren’t just humorous; they inform me about life and how to enhance my experience while I’m here. To make sure the wisdom spreads even further, I gathered some of the most important pieces of advice:

Let’s start with Cam’s post that simply reads, “Don’t become extinct.” His caption implies that this post is just about relationships: “If ur in a relationship and ya partner is constantly asking u to do something (tickle their feet, scratch dandruff out their hair, bite their nails for them) and u don’t do it, they probably got someone eels [sic] doing it for them already.” That’s useful information for sure. I have a girlfriend, and I hope no other dude is scratching the dandruff out of her hair—that would be fucked. But you should apply to this every relationship in your life. If you’re trying to move up at your job and the boss is asking you to do some work that isn’t necessarily in your job description, you’ve got to do it. Otherwise, someone else will, and you’re not getting that promotion you want. It even applies with friends. You can get dropped quick if you’re not bringing anything beneficial to the table.

In a post from three months ago, Cam’ron is seen chilling with business associate Damon Dash smoking a cigar. When you take a closer look it’s clear that’s not your run of the mill I-just-hit-the-smoke-shop-because-we-need-to-celebrate cigar. It’s not even a got-this-from-a-homie-who-went-to-Cuba-keep-it-on-the-low cigar. That’s a fucking gold cigar. Did you know there were gold cigars before Cam’ron posted this? No, you didn’t because nobody did. The idea of these existing is remarkable on so many levels. What’s it like to smoke gold? Is it heavy? Like, will my arm get tired of holding this shit for too long? I’m going to find out because I don’t plan on ending 2014 without smoking a gold cigar. My level of ambition has been raised tenfold since seeing this type of prosperity.

This post is similar to “don’t become extinct,” but it gives you the flip side of that idea. Cam’ron is basically saying don’t keep dead weight around. When you’re riding that prosperity wave, people are going to try to come along for the journey. That’s cool if someone is contributing to the cause. If not, you need to cut that person quick. Everyone’s got a purpose and if someone’s not fulfilling theirs it’s time to go, even if they’re the homie. Think of all the dudes Cam has cut, and look at where he’s at now: Homeboy is selling capes!

P.S. Look how happy Ronald is solo. Do you think he even remembers chilling with the Hamburglar?

This post is tight because it’s really aimed at the millennial generation. Although a lot of us are broke, we ball out every weekend like a model who just got a check. It’s a hard lifestyle to maintain. When tax return season gets here, it’s like Christmas. But when you’ve got a solid three digits worth of cold, hard, federal cash headed your way, word gets around. Some of your exes come out of the woodwork in anticipation of Uncle Sam’s refund. Cam’ron realizes the danger in welcoming this disingenuous relationship back in your life and won’t stand for it. Don’t let last year’s date trick you into blowing last year’s money popping bottles at Chili’s or wherever they still hang out. Use that tax return to get a new bae. You deserve it.

The essence of this post is similar to the previous one. If you broke up with someone, stay broken up. Clearly there were issues in the relationship that caused you two to end it. Those problems don’t magically go away with time, and you’re only causing more pain revisiting an ex girlfriend or boyfriend. Could you imagine Cam’ron leaving Juju for some girl he was with back in the Come Home With Me days? FOH. Could you imagine Cam’ron giving up memes to go back to communicating by landline or whatever? Double FOH. Life is about progression, and you can’t progress if you’re wasting time on old relationships.

Given the theme of the last photo, including this one may seem contradictory to you basics. But there are levels to this shit. Sure, you don’t go back to a sexual relationship because that kind of regression makes you sad and sex starts wars and stuff. But if you’ve beefed with a friend there’s no reason why you two can’t get be homies again. Here we see Cam’ron and Nas burying the hatchet while an ordained minister rocking a fitted bears witness, thus confirming the realness of this moment in the eyes of God. These two coming together is truly inspirational. At one point Cam’ron insulted Nas’ deceased mother on a track. Look at them now! I’m still not talking to old roommates over a cable bill. I can do better. The lesson here is that anything is possible.

The most important thing in any career is to know your value. You wouldn’t take a shitty job selling computer software for $400 a week if you were killing it on Twitter and raking in millions of pageviews on your blog posts (for instance). You would become a phenomenal writer and go on to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. That’s how these things work. Cam’ron is a genius when it comes to understanding personal value. When VH1 asked to do a reality show featuring him and Juju, Cam said no simply because they offered Kanye and Kim more money. We should all do the same in our lives. It may seem like that quick check is a good look, but if you keep cashing those you’ll live the rest of your life encompassed in basicness. Know yourself, know your worth.

If you’re in a loving relationship and you receive a text like this, your first thought may be to not tell your partner. Maybe you’re trying to cheat and don’t want to get caught; maybe you just don’t want to start a fight. Either way, your instincts are wrong. Cam recognizes that the only route in this situation is honesty. He’s not about to go behind Juju’s back, and that’s incredibly dope. Like, how many of you would really tell your significant other if you got this text? Honesty is the key to any successful relationship, and that may be the most vital piece of information ever. Don’t lie.

