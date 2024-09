Turns out that Molly, a power-pop trifecta from Copenhagen, may be channeling the 80s better than the flush of U.S. guitarists with a vile of Alex Chilton’s tears around their necks. Molly’s slackjaw vocals drool over punk-inflected riffage that picks up where The Replacements and Husker Du left off. “People” is the second video single from the forthcoming LP Peach Melba and it’s a grimy shrine of sepia-toned apathy. Just go ahead and bury me at the Mall of America already.